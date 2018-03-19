Marijuana growing and processing facility coming soon to Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A marijuana company is on track to open two facilities in Holyoke.



Pete Kadens, the CEO of Green Thumb Industries told 22News they plan to open a marijuana growing and processing facility at 28 Appleton Street, while the dispensary is planned for 130 Race Street.



The facility on Race Street is right along the Holyoke Canal Walk.



No one from Green Thumb Industries was available to speak with 22News on Monday, but when we spoke to Kadens several weeks ago he indicated they obtained most of the regulatory approval needed and are on track to begin work on the facilities in about a month.



One Holyoke resident told 22News he’s skeptical.



“For me, I don’t like it,” said Samuel Diaz of Holyoke. “I want young people to make something better for themselves. Something for a new generation.”

Kadens told 22News they’ve already held a job fair to start hiring and they organized an even bigger community job fair inside the gateway city arts building earlier this month.