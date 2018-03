LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow teen Brynn Cartelli will be on The Voice Monday night, for her second appearance on the show.

This is the second round of The Voice, where contestants on each team sing a song with another contestant in a “battle.”

There will be a watch party at Longmeadow High School to watch her battle performance. The watch party will start 7:45, and the show will begin at 8:00.

You can watch The Voice on 22News.