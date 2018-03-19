Local doctor to be honored for saving man from heart attack

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Medical Center’s Dr. Hasan Khatib is a pathologist, who’s dedicated to the general study of disease.

Dr. Khatib’s medical training helped him save a life at a Springfield gym where a man suffered a heart attack.



“I cried and said I wouldn’t be here, just thank you, thanked you for myself and my family, my friends,” said Richard Gardner who recovered from his heart attack.

Dr. Khatib will always remember that day at the gym. He recalled his determination to prevent Gardner’s life from slipping away.

“The first time they told me, there’s no pulse, the man’s dead, no, no, no, he’s not dead,” said Dr. Khatib. “Keep going, keep going, he’s not dead.”



Dr. Khatib emigrated from Syria where he hopes to return one day to be reunited with his loved ones.

“Dr. Khatib represents the best and the brightest that come to this country, and just fortuitously he became an american citizen on July 4th,” said Dr. David Gang of Baystate Medical Center. “And he knows more about politics and government than many of us can remember.”

Dr. Khatib is so glad he saved Gardner’s life that day.

“He told me, yes, he is alive, he’s doing good, now I feel so great, yes it was a great feeling.”

The Western Massachusetts Red Cross will honor this hometown hero the morning of March 22.