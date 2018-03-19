Life Sentence – “Clinical Trial and Error” Trailer

(CW) – As Stella (Lucy Hale) settles into her new volunteer role as Patient Advocate, she learns that Sadie (guest star Nadej Bailey) doesn’t have anyone to fight for her. Stella suggests Sadie try the clinical trial that worked for her, but their hopes are dashed when they learn that the trial has ended.

While Wes (Elliot Knight) is babysitting Diego’s (Carlos PenaVega) kids, one of them gets sick, and Ida (Gillian Vigman) offers her help.

Meanwhile, Aiden (Jayson Blair) pushes his father (Dylan Walsh) to have a guy’s night out to help him move on from Ida.

David Warren directed the episode written by Margaret Easley & Laura Putney (#104).

