Lawmakers moving forward bill protecting personal social media privacy

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Should employers be able to get access to your social media accounts? Lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that aims to protect online privacy.

If passed into law, the bill would prevent employers and colleges from requiring students or employees to disclose usernames and passwords to their personal social media accounts.

The bill also prohibits schools from punishing students for refusing to disclose photos, videos or information on their account.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill this month.

State Senator Eric Lesser, (D) Longmeadow, told 22News, “If you’ve kept your data private, if you’ve kept your communications private, it should stay private and employers and schools should only get access to that if they have a legitimate reason – if they’re conducting a legal inquiry, if they have permission.”

The bill does make exceptions for law enforcement to request account access if it’s required by law or someone is in danger.

According to Lesser’s office, more than 25 states have already enacted similar legislation.

The bill now moves onto the House for consideration.