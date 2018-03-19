Lanes closed on I-84 in Sturbridge due to truck fire

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on I-84E in Sturbridge is being detoured through the weigh station due to a tractor trailer crash and fire that has closed part of the highway.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the truck caught fire just before Exit 1 in Sturbridge. Photos tweeted out by State Police showed the cab of the truck engulfed in flames.

#MAtraffic TT Crash, I-84 EB in #Sturbridge prior to x.1. Left two lanes closed. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/4AmvjN7E6i — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 19, 2018

The left two lanes of the highway are blocked in the area of the fire. No injuries were reported.

What’s left….. TT unit 🔥 is out. #MAtraffic detoured I-84 EB through the weigh station. Traffic remains flowing. pic.twitter.com/6JXoDCpBOK — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) March 19, 2018

