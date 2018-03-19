Lanes closed on I-84 in Sturbridge due to truck fire

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on I-84E in Sturbridge is being detoured through the weigh station due to a tractor trailer crash and fire that has closed part of the highway.
According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the truck caught fire just before Exit 1 in Sturbridge. Photos tweeted out by State Police showed the cab of the truck engulfed in flames.
The left two lanes of the highway are blocked in the area of the fire. No injuries were reported.
