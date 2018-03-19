Jewish advocacy groups pushing for higher wages, family welfare

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Jewish community are paying tribute to state lawmakers.

Two Jewish advocacy groups are celebrating the partnership between the Jewish community and state officials. They also hope to generate focus on their legislative priorities, which include defending civil rights and increasing access to economic opportunities.

The groups support increasing the minimum wage, and lifting the family welfare cap.

They also support the Safe Communities Act, which would limit local and state police cooperation with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

State Senator Eric Lesser, (D) Longmeadow, told 22News, “Our community understands how important this is. We understand how important it is to welcome the stranger, to make sure America remains a refuge for those who are facing persecution in other places. I think that’s why the Jewish community is so in support of this legislation.”

Senator Lesser received a legislative leadership award at Monday’s reception.

2018 marks the 20th year of the legislative reception, which was first held in 1998.