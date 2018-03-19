Jane The Virgin – “Chapter Seventy-Eight” Trailer

(CW) – Xo (Andrea Navedo) struggles to make an important decision and looks to Jane (Gina Rodriguez) for guidance leaving Rogelio (Jaime Camil) feeling like an outsider. Alba (Ivonne Coll) is frustrated with Rogelio when it seems he is once again making his career a priority over Xo.

Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) turns to Rafael (Justin Baldoni) for advice on her love life.

Justin Baldoni directed the episode written by Valentina Garza & Micah Schraft (#414).

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with JANE THE VIRGIN Online:

Visit JANE THE VIRGIN WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/JaneTheVirgin

Like JANE THE VIRGIN on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwjanethevirgin

Follow JANE THE VIRGIN on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwjanethevirgin

Follow JANE THE VIRGIN on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwjanethevirgin

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/