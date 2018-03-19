Franklin County towns to vote on moving sixth-graders to Mohawk Regional H.S.

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mohawk Trail Regional School Committee is asking residents to decide whether sixth-graders should be moved to the district’s high school.

The Mohawk Trail Regional School District includes three elementary schools: Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School, the Colrain Central School, and Sanderson Academy.

Last week, the school committee approved town residents taking a vote on whether to move sixth-graders to the Mohawk Regional High School.

Eight Franklin County towns would need to approve it at town meeting in May.

“I would like to think like the seniors would be willing to help out and get the young kids used to the place and make them feel more at home,” Aaron Andrews, a paraprofessional for Mohawk Trail Regional Schools, said. “That would be my hope.”

School District Superintendent Michael Buoniconti told 22News that moving the sixth-graders would help balance out the recent increase in the pre-school students at their elementary school.

If the measure passes, sixth-graders would begin attending Mohawk Regional in the fall of 2019.