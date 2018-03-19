Enfield police investigating at “serious crime scene”

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police detectives and Connecticut State Police are investigating at what one police lieutenant termed a “serious crime scene” at an apartment complex off Route 5.

Enfield Police Lt. Steven Kaselouskas told 22News that police have been at the Countrywood Apartments on Gatewood Drive since about midday Sunday. He said that police are still trying to figure out exactly what kind of crime took place, but that blood had been discovered in a hallway and inside an apartment. He said it is not believed to have been a homicide, however.

Kaselouskas said that three people are believed to have been involved, one person was located at the hospital, and police have spoken to that individual. A second individual had been discharged from the hospital, but police have not made contact with that person. Officers are also looking to speak to the third person believed to be involved, who has yet to be located.