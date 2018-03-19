Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Belchertown Subway

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her truck into the Subway restaurant on North Main Street Monday morning.

Belchertown Police Lt. Kevin Pacunas told 22News the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m., at which time no one was inside the restaurant. Pacunas said the driver does not appear to have serious injuries, but she was taken to Baystate Medical Medical Center by ambulance.

According to Belchertown Police Chief Christopher Pronovost, the crash caused major structural damage to the building and car. A building inspector is scheduled to evaluate the damage to determine whether the restaurant is safe to open.

Belchertown police are still looking into what led up to the crash.