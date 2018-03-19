Dr. Phil – “‘My daughter is throwing house parties and posted racist viral video'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Alma wrote to the show begging for help because she says her 16-year-old daughter, Emmy, is acting like a wild child: throwing house parties, stealing, drinking, smoking marijuana, and getting kicked out of two schools in two years.

But Alma says the worst offense was when Emmy posted a video online wearing blackface and saying a racist slur that went viral. According to Alma, the post resulted in Emmy receiving death threats, being asked to leave school early, and Emmy leaving the country until things calmed down.

Alma says her daughter has been on a downward spiral since puberty and has ruined Alma’s life and relationships.

However, there’s more to this family discord than Emmy’s fight for her right to party. Dr. Phil also hears from Alma’s sister, Anna. She says the real problem with this family has more to do with Alma’s drinking than Emmy’s teenage rebellion.

