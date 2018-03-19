Cold weather hurting Franklin County businesses

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP)- Downtown Shelburne Falls is a tourist attraction with its Bridge of Flowers and Glacial Potholes.

But it’s pretty quiet in the wintertime, and businesses struggle.

“It’s definitely quiet through January, February, and March,” said Judy Aldrich, Owner of the Foxtown Dinner in Shelburne Falls. “Then in April, nice days, we start to pick up. Come May and the foliage season, its like nonstop.”

Gould’s Sugarhouse in Shelburne Falls gets most of their business in March when they open their sugarhouse restaurant. But the weather will still make or break their maple syrup season.

The Gould’s say its been an average year when it comes to maple syrup production and that’s partly due to how cold its been at night.

“We like cold nights, down into the low 20s and up to 40s during the day, but this 6 or 7 degrees is just a little too cold to get things started for us in the morning,” said Larry Gould, Co-Owner of Gould’s Sugarhouse.

Gould told 22News this past weekend was one of their busiest of the season. They had a 2-hour wait for brunch.

Gould said they will continue collecting the maple sap despite the cold temperatures. The sugarhouse is expected to stay open until at least April 22nd.