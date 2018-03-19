Chicopee PD: Man arrested for breaking into car, assaulting victim

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a man accused of breaking into a car on Montgomery Street Sunday and trying to fight off a man who confronted him.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 42-year-old Luis Caez, of Holyoke, has been charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle in the daytime to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and another count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Wilk said a man and a woman saw Caez in the back of their son’s work van just after noon on Sunday. When confronted, Caez allegedly told the two he was looking for someone named Jason.

The woman called police while man stood next to the suspect’s car. Wilk said Caez ran to his car once he heard police sirens, kicking and pushing the man aside in his attempt to get away. When officers got there, Wilk said they could see the man and Caez engaged in a struggle.

Caez was taken into custody and held on $290 bail prior to his arraignment Monday morning.