Boy accused of killing sister over video game

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says the 14-year old girl who was allegedly shot in the head by her 9-year old brother is dead.

According to WCBI, Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says boy shot his older sister because of an argument over a video game controller.

Authorities identified her as Dijonae White.

The sheriff says the boy went and grabbed a gun when his sister wouldn’t give him the controller. He says the brother shot the girl in the back of the head. Authorities said the bullet went into her brain.

She was rushed to Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where she later died.

The District Attorney is also involved to determine if criminal charges should be filed.

The Tupelo Public School District Superintendent says Dijonae was in the 8th grade.

The Tupelo Public School District Superintendent says Dijonae White was in the 8th grade. He says extra counselors are available for students during this tragic time. @WCBINEWS pic.twitter.com/uIDhFHpDWE — Jory Tally (@jorytallyWCBI) March 19, 2018