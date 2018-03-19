It’s the perfect app to snack on while you’re watching the college basketball tournament! Blogger Dan Whalen from TheFoodInMyBeard.com showed us how to make Banh Mi Guacamole.

BANH MI GUACAMOLE

PORK

1/2 pound boneless country style pork ribs chopped small

2 tablespoons Fish Sauce

2 tablespoons Soy Sauce

1 tablespoon Sesame Oil

2 tablespoons Sriracha

2 tablespoons Honey

1 tablespoon Rice Vinegar

1 tablespoon BBQ Sauce

1/2 cup Water

PICKLED CARROT AND RADISH

1/2 cup Grated Carrot

1/2 cup grated radish

1 teaspoon Salt

1 pinch Sugar

1/2 cup Rice Vinegar

GUAC

3 Avocados

1/2 cup finely diced cucumber

1/4 cup finely chopped mint

1/4 cup Finely Chopped Cilantro

1 Lime juice

1 teaspoon Fish Sauce

1/2 clove Garlic grated

1 teaspoon Grated Ginger

3 red chile peppers minced, plus some rounds for garnish

FOR SERVING

Bread

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Sear the pork in a very hot pan, then add the rest of the ingredients. Simmer on low until the pork is tender and the liquid has reduced to a thick sticky sauce.

2. Mix the pickle ingredients and allow to rest for a half hour.

3. Mix the quac ingredients and season with salt to taste, and more lime if needed.

4. Slice the bread and toast for serving.

5. place the guac in a bowl. Top with the pork and the pickled carrot and radish. Top with a few chile pepper rounds. Serve with the bread and also some chips.