Amherst College women’s basketball team finish season undefeated

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The women’s basketball team at Amherst College won its second NCAA Division III national title over the weekend, with a 65-45 victory over Bowdoin College.
This is the Mammoths’ second consecutive undefeated season, and their second national championship in two years.
“The whole school is just kind of taking it all in,” Emma McCarthy told 22News. “Winning back-to-back is something really special for our team and it’s been an awesome experience.”
The team has now won 66 games in a row, and winning another national title. They’re is now 15 games away from the Division III record for consecutive wins which was set by Washington-St. Louis in 2001.
Something to be thinking about for next season: the Mammoths will be losing one of their starters after graduation.