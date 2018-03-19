60-80 people without homes after deadly apartment fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are dead, and several others are injured, after a fire tore through a four story apartment building in Springfield Sunday.

When firefighters got to 49 Belmont Avenue just after 7:30 Sunday morning, they saw people jumping from the building to escape. The smoke could actually be seen coming from the building on our 22News Springfield Skycam.

Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi told 22News that 60 to 80 people are now without homes after this fire.

The fire started on the second floor, and the building was not equipped with a sprinkler system.

A pregnant woman, a child, and a man were among those who jumped out of second floor windows before firefighters arrived.

Calvi said the fire was fueled by strong winds entering through the building’s rear windows..and tenants stood in frigid temperatures for hours while they put out the fire.

The fire is being investigated by the Springfield Arson and Bomb squad as well as the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.