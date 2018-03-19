2 arrested after firearms seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested two men for carrying firearms without licenses early Saturday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were called to the 200 block of Oak Grove Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. after a witness told police a group of people were arguing and one man was going to get a gun.

When officers got there, Walsh said they approached 32-year-old Richard Freeman and 33-year-old Timothy Williams in a pickup truck near by, and saw a semi-automatic gun in Freeman’s lap, as well as a second firearm on top of the center console.

Walsh said both men were arrested without incident. In addition to the firearms, officers took 16 live rounds of ammunition in two magazines into evidence.

Both were charged for carrying a firearm without a license. Williams was also charged with a firearm violation with one prior violent or drug crime, and possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device.