12-year-old girl facing felony charge in connection with DuPont Middle School threat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 12-year-old girl is facing a felony charge in connection with the Snapchat threat made against DuPont Middle School in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the girl was a former student at DuPont, but had recently moved to Springfield.

Chicopee police detectives located the girl Sunday night and interviewed her at the police department before placing her under arrest.

Wilk said the girl admitted the threat was a hoax, but that they are still taking the incident very seriously. There are extra police officers at the middle school Monday to reassure students, staff, and parents that everything is safe, he said.

The former student is facing a felony charge from Chapter 269 S14, which involves threats towards students and staff.

*Chicopee police have corrected the girl’s age to 12 years-old.