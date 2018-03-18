Thousands march and line Sunday’s 65th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands marched and many more thousands lined the parade route for Sunday’s 65th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade.

Onlookers cheered as the beloved marching units passed.

For many in the crowd attending the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade has been a family tradition of longstanding pride.

Kevin Beleer from Chicopee told 22News, “Every year I come out with my family and everybody has a great old time.”

The aqua string band from Philadelphia has been a beloved mainstay at the parade for so many years.

“We look forward to it every single year.” Colleen Healy of Holyoke told 22News, “We come here every year the Irish are here.”

They come to gaze in wonder at the many creative floats.

To cheer the colleens atop their special floats.

First responders were not forgotten with applause of appreciation from the crowd.

The Holyoke St. Patricks parade is truly special.

“What makes it special is all the people coming together…”, Laura Greenough of West Springfield told 22News. “It’s the celebration of St. Patties day….it’s Irish culture around here.”

The sights and sounds of the 65th annual Holyoke St Patrick’s parade.

We here at 22News are pleased to share in these traditions each year marching proudly.

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade, a huge part of what makes western Massachusetts so special.