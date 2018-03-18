Springfield couple to be honored as hometown heroes after saving neighbor’s life

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield couple’s caring and concern saved the life of their neighbor.

83 year old Joe Rolak will be forever grateful to Jaron and Brittany Kenney.

22News reporter Sy Becker introduces us to the Kenneys, who took action at just the right moment, and will be honored as Western Massachusetts hometown heroes.

“Jaron and Brittany are much more than good neighbors, they actually are my guardian angels”, Joe Rulak told 22News.

When the Kenney’s didn’t see Joe for several days, they called 911.

Joe had fallen in the bathtub suffering a concussion. One more day going unnoticed would have been fatal.

“I just started crying, what if I didn’t get to him? Just a bunch of what if’s…”, Brittany told 22News. “I followed him all the way to the hospital and stayed until my husband got off from work.”

Jaron Kenney spoke with 22News about the relationship he shares with his neighbor Joe. “Joe is a kind, compassionate person, we really appreciate it. But it’s more about our compassion for being there for him. We’ve learned from each other quite a bit.”

Joe says he’s a believer in divine intervention. “The irresistible power of destiny. That guided them to do what they did to save my life.”

Hometown heroes Brittany and Jaron Kenney will be honored at the hometown heroes breakfast on March 22nd.