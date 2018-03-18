Dupont Middle School in Chicopee named in social media threat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A threat was posted on Snapchat Sunday targeting Dupont Middle School in Chicopee.

The alleged threat reads, “If you go to Dupont, do not go on March 19th. There will be a shooting there unless you want your life taken.”

The person goes on to set a goal of shooting 32 students and 13 teachers, and says they were bullied and want revenge.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that they are investigating who sent the message.

Wilk added that while it’s each parent’s decision whether to send their children to school, they will have extra police at the school Monday.