Man accused of having sexual contact with child less than 11 years old

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schodack Police Department arrested a man they say had sexual contact with a child less than 11 years old.

Kevin Andrews, 54, of Castleton, N.Y., was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, sexual misconduct, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Andrews was arraigned and released on $10,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Schodack Police Department at (518)-477-7973.