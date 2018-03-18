Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade 2018: Route and Information

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year, thousands of people gather in Holyoke around St. Patrick’s Day to participate in the annual 10K Road Race, watch the parade, or just celebrate.

Here’s everything you need to know about attending this weekends events.

Parking Ban

A reverse parking ban is in effect along the parade route.

During this time, parking is not allowed on the ODD side of the street in the following locations:

Northampton Street from the KMart Plaza to Beech Street

Beech Street from Northampton Street to Appleton Street

Appleton Street from Beech Street to High Street

High Street from Appleton Street to Lyman Street

Sunday – Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade – #Parade413

This western Massachusetts tradition will step off late Sunday morning to the delight of thousands of people along the route from Northampton Street to High Street.

Getting there

ROAD CLOSURES : Road closures begin around 11:00 a.m. Massachusetts State Police MAY close I-91 Exits 15 or 16 if determined necessary.

: Road closures begin around 11:00 a.m. Massachusetts State Police MAY close I-91 Exits 15 or 16 if determined necessary. PARKING: Parking will be available in the municipal lots downtown on Suffolk and Dwight Streets for $5. There are also spots to park on the side streets along the parade route, but no parking is allowed along the parade route.

Events

THE PARADE steps off between 11:30 and 11:45 a.m. from the KMart Plaza on Route 5, and organizers say it can take up to three hours from the start of the parade until you see the last of the marching contingents.

The parade route runs north on Northampton Street to Beech Street –> east on Beech Street to Appleton Street –> southeast on Appleton to High Street –> north on High Street to Hampden Street.

Will the parade be cancelled in the event of bad weather?

No! The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade continues as scheduled, snow, rain, or shine.

22News will be marching in the parade. Be on the lookout for your favorite reporter, anchor, or meteorologist!

Don’t forget to send your parade photos to ReportIt@wwlp.com!