Hampden County sheriff, district attorney carry on St. Patrick’s celebration

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The celebration continued following the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade, at the post-parade party put on by Hampden County sheriff Nick Cocchi and district attorney Anthony Gulluni.

The gathering took place at the Holyoke Boys and Girls club late Sunday afternoon. Refreshments, live music, and performances by Irish step dancers were featured to celebrate the proud Irish traditions and culture.

Sheriff Cocchi told 22News he was very proud of the way his department was received during the parade. “I’ll tell you the reception along the parade route for the men and women of the sheriff’s department was tremendous, and it makes me feel good about the work we’re doing.”

Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield was also among the many who accepted the invitation from the Sheriff and the District Attorney to attend the annual post-parade party.