Fire at apartment building on Belmont Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is covering breaking news of an apartment building fire in Springfield.

Springfield firefighters are working to put out a fire at 49 Belmont Ave, which is a 4-story apartment building.

There’s a lot of smoke billowing from the apartment building, so much that it can be seen from our 22News Springfield skycam.

Our 22News crew spotted a lot of firefighters on the fourth floor, which is the top floor of this building. Firefighters are knocking out windows on the third and fourth floors.

22News spotted residents standing outside in the freezing temperatures, watching, as fire crews try to put this blaze out at their home. Our crew also saw one woman being taken away on a stretcher.

At this time, Belmont Ave is blocked off.