City of Springfield and Red Cross providing refuge for victims of tragic Belmont Avenue fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hours after their home was destroyed by the fire, many who were displaced are now being comforted at the South end citizens council in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi told 22News between 60 and 80 people were displaced by the fire.

The south end citizens council is being used as a service delivery sight where Red Cross volunteers and case workers are working with the victims to help get them out of the cold and figure out a plan for each victim.

Victims are being provided with food water and toys for kids.

Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News that the city of Springfield and the PVTA will be assisting to relocate the residents.

Red Cross disaster program director Mary Nathan told 22News the city decided a shelter will not be open for those displaced. “There was talk of opening up a shelter we’ve been working with city officials and the mayor and his team and at this point we decided to seek alternative lodging for the people so we’re working on that so there will not be a communal shelter open.”

Those possible alternative sites include hotels and homes of family and friends of those displaced.

Once the Fire Marshall says the building is safe The Red Cross along with The city of Springfield and PVTA will be providing transportation for residents to go back to the building to try to gather any belongings.

22News wasn’t allowed to speak with any victims but they said they are grateful for the support from the Red Cross and the city of Springfield during this time of disaster.