Chase ends in crash involving Seekonk police cruiser

Seekonk, Mass. (WPRI) — A Seekonk police K-9 cruiser was badly damaged following a crash involving a suspect’s vehicle on Route 6 in East Providence Saturday night.

Eyewitness News crews were on the scene minutes after the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. The police cruiser had front end damage. There’s no word on any injuries.

According to Fall River police, the suspect’s Jeep was sought in connection to a vandalism that happened at the Fall River police station earlier in the day.

The station’s front door had been smashed out by a man who then took off.

According to police, the Jeep was later spotted on Route 6 outside of Fall River. Police attempted to pull the Jeep over and when it didn’t stop a chase ensued through several communities, finally ending in Rhode Island.