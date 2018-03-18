2 people arrested for heroin possession after traffic stop in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after police found heroin in their car during a traffic stop in Ludlow Thursday afternoon. The traffic stop occurred on James Street by Tower Road.

Ludlow police say 31-year-old Carly Sarrasin is being charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, as well as operating a motor vehicle without a license. Sarrasin was allegedly in possession of 60 packets of heroin and $243 in cash.

42-year-old Brian Goguen was also arrested for two active Massachusetts warrants.

Sarrasin was released on bail while Goguen was moved to the Palmer District Court.