Two men to be honored as Hometown Heroes for rescue of freezing child

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanks to Hometown Heroes and Comcast technicians Shawn Bronson and Michael Payne, a 2-year-old girl out in the freezing cold is alive today.

These men combined compassion with quick thinking on Main Street in the town of Monson in late December.

Bronson told 22News, “That day the thermometer was about six degrees, with a wind chill of negative 15. At that moment it was the second coldest day of the year.”

Payne and Bronson had to act quickly to save the nearly-naked 2-year-old.

Payne said, “As I picked her up, Sean took off his jacket and his hat, put it on her to try to keep her warm until we could get her inside.

“It’s been overwhelming since then. The little girl being cold out there, just glad she got the help she needed.”

Since that morning, the two have received many honors.

Longtime co-worker Lisa Wood nominated Sean and Michael as Hometown Heroes. “Oh I was excited, I had to call someone right away. He could not believe that I did that for him.”

Sean and Michael insist on sharing the credit, with the police, the firefighters and the EMT’s.

“Things just worked out great for the little girl, and made a possibly tragic experience turn into a better day for her, I guess you could say.”

The Western Massachusetts Red Cross will honor Sean Bronson and Michael Payne as Hometown Heroes on March 22nd.