Thousands of gold bars accidentally dumped on runway by cargo plane

(NBC) – A hatch of a cargo plane accidentally flew open after takeoff from Russia, scattering more than 6,000 pounds of gold on the runway.

The nimbus Airlines AN-12 was carrying about 18,000 pounds of gold and other precious metals, according to local media. A local newspaper reported the value of the gold, platinum and diamonds aboard the aircraft totaling $368,000,000.

Footage showed gold bars scattered across the runway, and some dug under snow in nearby areas. Russian media reported 172 gold bars weighing 6,800 pounds were later recovered from the area.

The plane landed at an airfield about seven miles from where it took off.

An investigation is underway. No injuries were reported.

