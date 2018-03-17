This St. Patrick’s Day brought colder air than usual to the valley

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Patrick’s Day this year has been colder than previous years. 22News talked with residents Saturday at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race about how they feel about the colder weather.

St. Patrick’s Day falls on the 17th of March every year, and its a holiday that falls close to the first day of spring. This year spring starts March 20th.

Through the rest of this month average high temperatures will begin to warm up. Average high temperatures this time of the year is in the lower 40s but by the end of the month average high temperatures are suppose to be in the lower 50s.

Looking back on the past ten St. Patrick’s Days, temperatures were mainly near or above average.

Saturday the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race fell on St. Patrick’s Day this year and it was chilly! 22News asked one vendor at the road race who said whatever the weather there will still be a crowd. David Capritati, from South Hadley, told 22News, “I think its great I still think its going to bring a lot of people out, the sun is shining lets have great road race and a great day.”

For those who attended the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race had to bundle up just a little tighter than previous years. If you were looking for warmer temperatures at the end of the rainbow this St. Patrick’s Day, unfortunately you won’t find it there.