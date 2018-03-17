The Mummers perform during St. Patrick’s weekend events

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – During the hour leading up to the road race, musical entertainment by a familiar mainstay at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade weekend.

The Aqua String band from Philadelphia loves entertaining appreciative crowds during Holyoke’s festive St. Patrick’s weekend events.

The colorful contingent put on show just prior to the 43rd running of the St. Patrick’s road race. The consistently large crowd apparently wasn’t disappointed.

Christine Phillips from South Hadley told 22News “We just love the mummers, we come here every year, we celebrate Holyoke and we love being a part of it.”

Eileen Leahy told 22News how much she enjoys the group, “They’re amazing, they’re the best band everything, they’re wonderful.”

As you can see by the Holyoke grand colleen and her court, he’s hard to stand while the string band plays. The Mummers as they’re called, were just warming up to again be a major attraction during the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade on Sunday.