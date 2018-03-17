Steps taken for student safety after bullet found in Holyoke classroom

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – No recess or outdoor fun for Morgan Elementary School students, after a bullet was found inside their Holyoke classroom.

The shot was fired through one of the classroom windows Wednesday evening. The bullet was found Thursday morning when teachers arrived for work. No one was hurt.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, parents will see an increase in police presence. Outdoor recess has been cancelled until further notice.To ensure the safety of all students, once school is dismissed, they’ll be released to an indoor designated area.

Out of fear of retaliation, some community members declined to talk with us. Those who did asked us not to identify them.

One mom has a message for the person responsible. “Take it like a man. Talk about it. You can’t talk about it, then move, do something, but the kids don’t deserve it.”

Another area resident said, “Our community should get together and make a difference, you know. Try to, little by little, improve the things that are going on in the community, especially for our children.”

A community meeting will be held on Monday, to discuss safety measures at the school.