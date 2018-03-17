Reports of rogue leprechaun on the loose in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A happy rogue leprechaun has been spotted shoveling messages on people’s front yards.

Take a look at this bird’s eye view of the Leprechaun graffiti left on the front yard of Christopher Stone’s property in Enfield, Connecticut.

Stone alerted 22News to the discovery.

Stone described the perpetrator as short, with red hair, wearing all green and was last seen at the end of a rainbow.

The actual story is it was a dare from some of Stone’s friends.

Stone told 22News, “My family and friends kind of dared me to do it to begin with but people have been liking it commenting on it and just showing the Irish-American pride.”

Stone told 22News that he hopes his message can be seen from the planes of passengers landing at Bradley international Airport.

We are hearing that if caught…the leprechaun will grant three wishes in exchange for his freedom.