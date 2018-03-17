Southwick Fire assists in water rescue across state line

GRANBY, Conn. (WWLP) – The Southwick Fire Department was called to help in Granby, Connecticut Saturday night.

Two women were rescued from the frigid water of Manitook Lake in Granby, Connecticut after their canoe capsized.

Lost Acres Fire Chief John Horr told 22News the women fell into the water at about 5:30 Saturday evening. A person on shore saw them fall in and called 9-1-1.

The women were treated for hypothermia but are expected to be okay. Their canoe was saved as well, thanks to help from the Southwick Fire Department.