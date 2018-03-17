Pedestrian hit by car at intersection of Mill and Locust Streets in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being hit by a car.

According to Springfield Police Sergeant John Wadlegger, the accident happened Saturday morning around 7:20 AM. The man was hit in the middle of the intersection of Mill and Locust Streets, right by a gas station.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. There is no word on if the driver will face any charges.

According to Sergeant Wadlegger, police are still trying to determine what happened.