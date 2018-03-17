Ludlow residents want more done about opioid related deaths

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – In just the past week, there have been two opioid-related overdose deaths in Ludlow.

Ludlow police have reported two opioid overdose deaths in just the last week.

On Friday — officers were called to a reported overdose on West Street in Ludlow, where a 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital and later died.

Just a week ago, on March 10, a 38-year-old man died after he was found of a drug overdose.

Ludlow police Sgt. Daniel Valadas said this isn’t the first-time multiple overdose deaths has happened in a short period of time, “We have taken an active stance where we are trying to do as much interdiction as possible with the help of state police, our detective units are out there every day.”

Although police say they are doing all they can do to help put an end to the overdose deaths residents say more should be done.

Debi Kenyon told 22News, “I wish there was more education and people taking advantage of the lessons learned by previous deaths.”

While Joe Forgione added, “It surprises me that Ludlow has such a problem being such a really nice community.”

Police are asking anyone who see’s suspicious activity in Ludlow, to call Ludlow Police.