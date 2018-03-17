Little Caesars offers free pizza after historic upset

(WCMH) – Little Caesars made a promise: if a 16-seed wins in the NCAA Tournament, it will give out free food.

After the University of Maryland-Baltimore County stunned Virginia on Friday, the pizza chain is keeping their promise.

On its Facebook page on Thursday, the company announced it would offer a free lunch combo if the underdog won. It seemed like a safe bet, as the top-seeded teams have won in all 135 previous meetings in the men’s basketball tournament.

On Friday, UMBC became the first 16-seed to upset a 1-seed in tournament history.

The company made another post early Saturday morning, announcing it would deliver on their promise:

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 WCMH