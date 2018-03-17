Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race & Parade 2018: Routes and Information

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year, thousands of people gather in Holyoke around St. Patrick’s Day to participate in the annual 10K Road Race, watch the parade, or just celebrate.

Here’s everything you need to know about attending this weekends events.

Now – Parking Ban

A reverse parking ban is in effect along the parade route for cleanup and snow removal.

During this time, parking is not allowed on the ODD side of the street in the following locations:

Northampton Street from the KMart Plaza to Beech Street

Beech Street from Northampton Street to Appleton Street

Appleton Street from Beech Street to High Street

High Street from Appleton Street to Lyman Street

Saturday – 43rd Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race – #HolyokeRoadRace

Registered participants have one more chance to pick up their runner number/bib-tag at 143 Maple Street from 9:00 a.m. to Noon.

Getting there

SHUTTLE SERVICE: A free shuttle service will be running from Holyoke Community College to the Road Race starting area. The first shuttle will depart HCC at 9:00 a.m., and the last will depart at 5:00 p.m. To be on time for the start of the race, get on one of the shuttles no later than 12:00 p.m.

PARKING: If you are driving to the Road Race, you can park in downtown parking lots, parking garages, or on nearby streets- remember that parking can be somewhat difficult to find near the finish line, where there are lots of spectators.

GETTING DROPPED OFF: If you plan on using a ride sharing service or having a friend drive you, keep in mind there will be road closures in place. Drop off locations near the corner of Lyman and Maple Streets or Lyman and Chestnut Streets will bring you close to the starting line and celebrations.

Events

FREE KIDS RACE: Line-up is at 10:45 a.m., start time is at 11:00 a.m. Race start is at the intersection of Hampden and Walnut Streets

MUMMERS CONCERT: 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of Maple and Hampden Streets

10K ROAD RACE: 1:00 p.m. at the beginning of Maple Street. Winners will be announced and notified via text that they won an award.

WREATH LAYING at JFK MEMORIAL: 4:00 p.m. at Appleton and Sycamore Streets

BISHOP'S MASS: 5:30 P.M. at St. Jerome's Church on Hampden Street.

Sunday – Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade – #Parade413

This western Massachusetts tradition will step off late Sunday morning to the delight of thousands of people along the route from Northampton Street to High Street.

Getting there

ROAD CLOSURES : Road closures begin around 11:00 a.m. Massachusetts State Police MAY close I-91 Exits 15 or 16 if determined necessary.

PARKING: Parking will be available in the municipal lots downtown on Suffolk and Dwight Streets for $5. There are also spots to park on the side streets along the parade route, but no parking is allowed along the parade route.

Events

THE PARADE steps off between 11:30 and 11:45 a.m. from the KMart Plaza on Route 5, and organizers say it can take up to three hours from the start of the parade until you see the last of the marching contingents.

The parade route runs north on Northampton Street to Beech Street –> east on Beech Street to Appleton Street –> southeast on Appleton to High Street –> north on High Street to Hampden Street.

22News will be marching in the parade. Be on the lookout for your favorite reporter, anchor, or meteorologist!

Don’t forget to send your parade photos to ReportIt@wwlp.com!