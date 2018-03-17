Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee’s annual dinner honors the JFK award recipient

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On the eve of the parade, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee held their annual dinner to honor the JFK award recipient Saturday night.

This year’s winner, Arthur Roberts is a retired cardiac doctor and former professional football player.

He was born in Holyoke.

The JFK award is named after President John F. Kennedy…a Massachusetts native also of Irish decent.

The award is presented annually by the parade committee to someone who has distinguished themselves in their field.

22News spoke with Arthur “Archie” Roberts about receiving said honor, “His significance to the world was large. My contributions in sports and medicine were small but I owe so much to Holyoke. That’s where I started, where I learned the basic things and I’m indebted to so many people.”

Saturday night’s dinner was held at the Log Cabin.

Roberts played for the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns.