SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were wounded in an early morning shooting in Springfield Saturday.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, it happened around 2 a.m. near the 100 block of Maple Street in Springfield. According to Walsh, one of the two male shooting victims is now recovering at Baystate Medical Center.

The other victim was taken to St. Francis in Hartford. Both men are expected to be okay.

No further information was immediately available.