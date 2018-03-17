Four left homeless after fire in Chicopee

CHCOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog died in the fire at 49 Moore Street. Firefighters were called there around 2:00 saturday afternoon. The fire heavily damaged the home.

Chicopee Fire Department Deputy Chief Daniel Dupre told 22News the four people who lived in the home are now homeless.

They’ll be staying with relatives.

Deputy Dupre said one woman was inside the home when the fire started but she was able to escape.

Chicopee Police blocked off the road while the Chicopee Electric Light Department took down some power lines to allow firefighter to access the roof to fight the fire.

The fire started on the first floor but the exact cause hasn’t been determined.