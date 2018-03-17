Congressman Richard Neal visits NYSE for Ireland Day

NEW YORK, NY (WWLP) – U.S. Congressman Richard Neal visited the New York Stock Exchange to meet with Irish tech innovators, as part of “Ireland Day 2018.”

Ireland Day 2018 was held ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, and sponsored by the New York Stock Exchange and Ireland Inc, a platform for Irish and US business leaders to promote the economic relationship between the US and Ireland.

Mingo, an Ireland-based start-up which allows users to bring together all messaging service conversations in one app, launched its platform on Ireland Day.

Congressmen Neal met with Mingo CEO Joe Arthur to discuss opportunities for how innovative technology built in Ireland could be used in the United States.

Congressman Neal said, “We had a great conversation about the future of Irish investment in the United States. This partnership is an important component of both economies.”