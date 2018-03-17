67th annual St. Patrick’s Parade is ready to step off in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Holyoke continues tomorrow with the 67th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

The K Mart parking lot will be filled with thousands of marchers looking to spread the luck of the Irish to thousands along the St. Patrick’s parade route.

On Sunday, the entire city of Holyoke will be celebrating Irish culture for the 67th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

Some people are already getting prepared for the festivities. The city is expecting thousands of people for Sunday’s parade and as you can see some people are already claiming their spots to have a good seat for all the action.

Some of that action includes step dancing, marching bands and Irish music

The parade is one of the biggest St. Patrick’s events in the northeast that brings people together from all different parts of New England to enjoy the spirit of the holiday.

Karissa Jandran, a North Adams resident told 22News the parade is worth the hour and a half trip, “It’s definitely a positive vibe and it does bring everybody together, friends, family you name it. Every year except for last year I drive an hour and a half to go to this event, because it’s the biggest outdoor event in Holyoke Mass.”

The parade steps off just before noon on March 18th from Northampton street and ends on Hampden street.

Steven Buckley, a Holyoke resident, who used to march in the parade told 22News anyone can celebrate the luck of the Irish no matter where they come from, “With the parade and the* road race you don’t have to be Irish to enjoy the culture of Irish holiday.”

22News will be marching in the parade, we hope to see you along the parade route.