WWLP 22News on the air for 65 Years!!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If 22News were a person, it would be old enough to sign up for Medicare.

WWLP, Channel 22 went on the air for the very first time 65 years ago on March 17th, Saint Patrick’s Day, 1953.

The W.L.P. in WWLP stands for William Lowell Putnam.

Bill Putnam had a dream, and made it a reality. He assembled a group of investors, secured a broadcast license, and built a television station on top of Provin Mountain in Agawam.

WWLP was the country’s first UHF television station to take to the air waves.

Literally, thousands of people have worked here over the last 65 years, but the mission has never changed: to inform and serve the community of western Massachusetts.

So thank you for watching, and Happy Birthday to 22News.