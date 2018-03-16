What you missed last night at the Paralympics: Snowboarder Brenna Huckaby is golden again

Team USA snowboarders had another large medal haul, and a pair of familiar names were back on the podium in para biathlon. Here’s what happened on the sixth day of Paralympic competition in PyeongChang.

Para Snowboarding

In the inaugural banked slalom snowboarding event, athletes took three runs down the course, with the fastest time counting toward the medals. It was a dominant effort for U.S. snowboarders, who won three of the five gold medals and seven of the 15 medals in total.

On the strength of her second run, Brenna Huckaby claimed another gold medal in the women’s SB-LL1 division. The 22-year-old was joined on the podium once again by bronze medalist Amy Purdy. Earlier at these Paralympics, the U.S. pair finished 1-2 in snowboard cross.

In the men’s SB-UL division, another U.S. snowboarder claimed gold in banked slalom. In his third run, Mike Minor bettered the times of his first two attempts by around three seconds to win his first Paralympic title and his second medal of the 2018 Games.

Team USA’s third gold medal came in the men’s SB-LL1 class, where Noah Elliott topped teammate Mike Schultz for the victory. For both athletes, it was their second medal of these Paralympics — a few days earlier, Schultz won gold and Elliott took bronze in snowboard cross.

Brittani Coury (women’s SB-LL2) and Evan Strong (men’s SB-LL2) took silver in their respective classes to give Team USA its other two medals.

Women’s SB-LL1

Gold: Brenna Huckaby, USA

Silver: Cecile Hernandez, France

Bronze: Amy Purdy, USA

Women’s SB-LL2

Gold: Bibian Mental-Spee, Netherlands

Silver: Brittani Coury, USA

Bronze: Lisa Bunschoten, Netherlands

Men’s SB-UL

Gold: Mike Minor, USA

Silver: Patrick Mayrhofer, Austria

Bronze: Simon Patmore, Australia

Men’s SB-LL1

Gold: Noah Elliott, USA

Silver: Mike Schultz, USA

Bronze: Bruno Bosnjak, Croatia

Men’s SB-LL2

Gold: Narita Gurimu, Japan

Silver: Evan Strong, USA

Bronze: Matti Suur-Hamari, Finland

Para biathlon

Two of Team USA’s top Nordic skiers, Oksana Masters and Dan Cnossen, added to their medal haul in last night’s sitting biathlon events. Masters won her second silver in biathlon in the women’s 12.5km, bringing her career Paralympic medal count to seven: In addition to PyeongChang’s two biathlon silvers and cross-country gold and bronze, Masters previously won cross-country silver and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Paralympics as well as a bronze in rowing at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London.

Including today’s silver, Cnossen has collected five medals so far in PyeongChang: He finished third in the sprint and second in the 15km cross-country events, then picked up a 7.5km gold, 12.5km silver and today’s 15km silver in biathlon. On Monday, the Navy SEAL also received a tweet of support from former President Barack Obama after he won gold.

Women’s 12.5km – Sitting gold medalist: Andrea Eskau, GER

Team USA: Oksana Masters won silver and Kendall Gretsch finished eighth

Women’s 12.5km – Standing gold medalist: Anna Milenina, NPA

No Team USA athletes in this event

Women’s 12.5km – Visually Impaired gold medalist: Mikhalina Lysova, NPA

No Team USA athletes in this event

Men’s 15km – Sitting gold medalist: Martin Fleig, GER

Team USA: Daniel Cnossen won silver, Aaron Pike finished sixth, Andrew Soule finished ninth

Men’s 15km – Standing gold medalist: Mark Arendz, CAN

Team USA: Ruslan Reiter, the only U.S. biathlete in this event, finished 13th

Men’s 15km – Visually Impaired gold medalist: Vitaliy Lukyanenko, UKR

No Team USA athletes in this event

Wheelchair Curing

The medal finals are set for wheelchair curling. After a pair of semifinal matches that came down to the wire, Norway and China will be facing off for gold, while Canada and South Korea will play for bronze.

China 4, Canada 3

This match was tied 3-3 heading into the final end, but China was able to take advantage of having the hammer to score a point in the eighth end and win 4-3.

Norway 8, South Korea 6

The Koreans scored two points in the eighth end to tie the match at 8-8 and send it to an extra end. That gave Norway control of the hammer, and they were able to score two points in the ninth end to win the match 8-6.

Sled Hockey

A pair of classification games determined fifth through eighth place in the final Paralympic rankings.

7th-Place Game: Sweden 5, Japan 1

With the game tied 1-1 early in the second period, Sweden was able to reel off four unanswered goals to win 5-1. Niklas Ingvarsson led the Swedes with two goals, while Per Kasperi chipped in a goal and three assists.

5th-Place Game: Norway 5, Czech Republic 2

It took just 44 seconds for Norway to get onto the scoreboard, and they were able to hold the lead the rest of the way. The Czechs kept it close, cutting the deficit to 3-2 early in the third period, but a pair of goals in the last five minutes (including one empty-netter) gave Audun Bakke a hat trick and salted the game away for Norway.