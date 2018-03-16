What to watch tonight from the 2018 Paralympics: U.S. stars seek more cross-country medals

Oksana Masters and Dan Cnossen try to keep Team USA atop the standings for para cross-country skiing, and the gold medal is awarded in wheelchair curling. Here’s what’s coming up tonight at the 2018 Paralympics in PyeongChang.

Watch on TV

7:00 p.m. ET

Wheelchair curling, biathlon, sled hockey and more

STREAM LIVE

Competition includes wheelchair curling playoff matches, men’s and women’s biathlon and the bronze medal game in sled hockey.

Para Alpine skiing

8:30 p.m. ET

Men’s slalom Run 1, all classes

STREAM LIVE

Tonight, skiers must fuse technical skiing with speed in the slalom.

Wheelchair curling

8:35 p.m. ET

Bronze medal match: South Korea vs. Canada

STREAM LIVE

The first medal to be awarded in wheelchair curling in PyeongChang will be decided as host nation South Korea plays Canada in the bronze medal final.

Para cross-country skiing

9:00 p.m. ET

Men’s 10km, women’s 7.5km (Standing/visually impaired)

STREAM LIVE

11:40 p.m. ET

Men’s 7.5km, women’s 5km (Sitting)

STREAM LIVE

After Oksana Masters and Andy Soule both won their first Paralympic gold medals in the cross-country sprint, with Dan Cnossen grabbing bronze also in the sprint, Team USA has jumped to the top of the cross-country medal standings, tied at six with the Neutral Paralympic Athlete team. At the 2017 Para Nordic Skiing Championships, Masters won gold in the women’s 5km and Soule took bronze in the men’s 7.5km.

Sled Hockey

11:00 p.m. ET

Bronze medal game: South Korea vs. Italy

STREAM LIVE

With the first sled hockey medal in either country’s history on the line, South Korea and Italy meet in the bronze medal final in PyeongChang.

Live competition from the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Games continues through the early morning on NBCOlympics.com.

Para Alpine skiing

1:00 a.m. ET

Men’s slalom Run 2, all classes

STREAM LIVE

Medals will be awarded after the second set of runs.

Wheelchair curling

1:30 a.m. ET

Gold medal match: China vs. Norway

STREAM LIVE

Wheelchair curling concludes in PyeongChang with China and Norway meeting on the sheet with gold on the line.

The match will also be shown live on the Olympic Channel.