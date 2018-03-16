Western Mass. Colleens honored at annual Bishop’s Lunch in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade Colleens from several Springfield area communities were honored Friday during the annual Bishop’s Lunch at the Student Prince restaurant.

Colleens and their courts from Springfield, Holyoke, West Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield and Agawam received recognition Friday.

Chicopee Colleen Katherine Wagner told 22News that striving to become a Colleen is a character building experience.

“Just being the best me I could possibly be, being nice to everyone, I’ve gone to the contest every year. So I kind of saw how it works,” said Wagner. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Each Colleen will have a place of honor Sunday during the 67th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade.